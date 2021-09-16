Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 1,133 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV stock opened at $90.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $93.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.