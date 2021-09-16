Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 3,138 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $139.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

