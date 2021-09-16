Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $63.30 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $63.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.