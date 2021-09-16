Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,872 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $48,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.62.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $661.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $634.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

