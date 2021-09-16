Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce sales of $77.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.75 million to $89.86 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $13.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 476.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $286.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.70 million to $368.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $377.21 million, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $479.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%.

DVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,077 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after purchasing an additional 875,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,096,000 after purchasing an additional 366,990 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 89,098 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,986,000 after purchasing an additional 463,533 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

