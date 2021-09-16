Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

DYN opened at $16.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $834.81 million and a PE ratio of -4.36. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

