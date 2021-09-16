Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Position Lowered by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 29,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EGRX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

EGRX stock opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $692.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

