EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,965,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,837,000 after buying an additional 374,447 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,746,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,216,000 after buying an additional 41,919 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,886,000 after buying an additional 2,339,964 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,133,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,715,000 after purchasing an additional 424,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,701,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,385,000 after purchasing an additional 92,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,016. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

