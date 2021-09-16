EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys 284 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.75. 42,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,801. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88. The company has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

