EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.1% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,362,000 after acquiring an additional 575,652 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,908,911,000 after buying an additional 1,317,978 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after buying an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,199,000 after buying an additional 332,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,504,127. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average of $65.34. The company has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

