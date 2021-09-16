East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,755,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,618 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.24% of East West Bancorp worth $125,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after buying an additional 38,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,590,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC stock opened at $73.60 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.30.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

