EasyFi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.55 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. EasyFi has a total market cap of $13.73 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $5.44 or 0.00011395 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EasyFi has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00062994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00142086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.69 or 0.00799677 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00047078 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.