easyJet’s (EJTTF) Hold Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get easyJet alerts:

EJTTF opened at $7.86 on Friday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.01.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.