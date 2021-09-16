Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.9% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 16.6% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 27,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN opened at $160.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $171.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.28. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

