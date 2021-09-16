Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Up 1,466.7% in August

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 1,466.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECAOF opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Eco has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum, natural gas, shale gas, and coal bed methane licenses. It operates in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana basin projects. The company was founded by Gil Holzman, Colin Brent Kinley, and Alan Friedman on June 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

