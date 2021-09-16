Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.18. Ecovyst posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

ECVT stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.84. Ecovyst has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

