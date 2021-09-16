Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 26.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,254 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in NRG Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,779,000 after acquiring an additional 449,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NRG Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,689,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,610 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $131,741,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 284.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NRG opened at $44.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

