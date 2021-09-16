Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 13,523 Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other Semtech news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,478. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

Semtech stock opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.79. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.