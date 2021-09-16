Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 25,381 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 73.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,381 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,748 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after purchasing an additional 982,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,528,000 after purchasing an additional 597,651 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,151,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 94.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,270,000 after purchasing an additional 386,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $174.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.51. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

