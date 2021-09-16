Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 25,641 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,641 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $40,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $54.72.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

