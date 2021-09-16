Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFGSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

EFGSY opened at $20.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. Eiffage has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

