Einsteinium Hits 1-Day Volume of $82,791.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $10.38 million and $82,791.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.21 or 0.00392326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000586 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,989,342 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

