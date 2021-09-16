Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.670-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$814 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.10 million.Elastic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,715. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -100.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.32. Elastic has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. lifted their price target on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.50.

In related news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $1,209,778.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,777.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 514,698 shares of company stock worth $84,959,034. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

