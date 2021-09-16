Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS ECIFY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,120. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

