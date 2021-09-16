Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 43.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $57.15 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $127.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.98.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

