Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,880.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,825.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,571.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,940.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 91.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

