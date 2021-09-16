Empirical Finance LLC Buys 267 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSI opened at $243.97 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.81 and a 12 month high of $246.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.95 and a 200-day moving average of $208.85. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

