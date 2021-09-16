Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 23.0% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 21.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AMP. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $271.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $277.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.