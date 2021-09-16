Empirical Finance LLC Takes $339,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,086 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $158.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 368.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

