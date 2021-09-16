Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,268 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $37,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 671,918 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,251,000 after buying an additional 115,757 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.83. 257,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,236,858. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $86.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

