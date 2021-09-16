Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Twilio were worth $25,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 58.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 36.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after purchasing an additional 985,437 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $295,097,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 45.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,409,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,956,000 after purchasing an additional 754,116 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,016 shares of company stock worth $75,389,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $339.71. 19,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,753. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

