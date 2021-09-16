Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 28,683 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $20,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APTV traded down $6.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,429. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.95 and a 200 day moving average of $150.49.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

