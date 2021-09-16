Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $14.74 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Humana were worth $14,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Humana by 164.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after acquiring an additional 449,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,906,000 after purchasing an additional 242,847 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,980,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.63.

HUM stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $399.65. 11,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,784. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $427.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.