Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $30.36 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 684,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,321 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Corteva were worth $30,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,558,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,036 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.45. The company had a trading volume of 17,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

