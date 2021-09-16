Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $86.98 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.68.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $7.44. The company had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.17%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.