Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ELEZY. Grupo Santander raised shares of Endesa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Endesa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Endesa from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Endesa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endesa currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZY opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

