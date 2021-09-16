Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.03

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 452957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,140.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 685,889 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 862,564 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 299.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 933,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.