Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Energy Services of America stock remained flat at $$1.85 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,599. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. Energy Services of America has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07).

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of contracting services for energy companies. The firm serves gas, petroleum, power, chemical and automotive industries. Its services include construction, replacement & repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

