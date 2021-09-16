Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Energy Services of America stock remained flat at $$1.85 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,599. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. Energy Services of America has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07).

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of contracting services for energy companies. The firm serves gas, petroleum, power, chemical and automotive industries. Its services include construction, replacement & repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

