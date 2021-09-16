Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 114.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 432.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 33.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

WMS stock opened at $105.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.90. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $124.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WMS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.