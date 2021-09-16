Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 37,193 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

