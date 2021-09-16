Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,218 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of CareDx worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,368,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $66.51 on Thursday. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -369.50 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average is $77.39.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNA. Raymond James lifted their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $907,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,945,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,469 shares of company stock worth $5,221,651. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

