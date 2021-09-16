Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CACC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $51,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 8.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $8,970,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,937,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

CACC stock opened at $601.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $541.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.33. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $266.74 and a 52-week high of $671.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total transaction of $135,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,151 shares of company stock valued at $74,775,926 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

