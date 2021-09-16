Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,816 shares of company stock worth $4,517,795. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% in the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 435,519 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $38,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 99.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 685,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 920,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.09. 417,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.73. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $702.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

