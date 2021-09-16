Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.75 Per Share

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:EPWN opened at GBX 119.17 ($1.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £172.69 million and a P/E ratio of 65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.13. Epwin Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.60 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121.60 ($1.59). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 105.64.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Wednesday.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

