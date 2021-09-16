Epwin Group’s (EPWN) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Epwin Group stock opened at GBX 118.50 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £171.73 million and a PE ratio of 65.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.64. Epwin Group has a 52 week low of GBX 63.60 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 121.60 ($1.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

