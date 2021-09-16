Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AXT, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AXT in a report released on Tuesday, September 14th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for AXT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get AXT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $325.60 million, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 2.24. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 84,119 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in AXT by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,271 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AXT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.