Eric Benhamou Sells 87,847 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou sold 87,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $2,563,375.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Benhamou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Eric Benhamou sold 47,460 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,596.80.

GDYN traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,103. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. Equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GDYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 81,485 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $11,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

