ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 23.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 97,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after purchasing an additional 76,663 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NYSE:ESE opened at $79.72 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

