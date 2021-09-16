Ethereum Gold Market Cap Achieves $302,197.61 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $302,197.61 and approximately $29.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00062994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00142086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.69 or 0.00799677 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00047078 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

