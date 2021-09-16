Ethic Inc. Buys 714 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 36.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $412.12 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.25 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $439.40 and its 200 day moving average is $433.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

